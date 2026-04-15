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Bombay High Court Dismisses Abu Salem's Plea for Release

The Bombay High Court rejected Abu Salem's petition for immediate release, citing insufficient jail term completion based on extradition terms from Portugal. Salem argued for remission, but the court deemed it premature. Convicted in the 1993 Mumbai blasts, Salem's plea reflected assurances during extradition against over 25 years' imprisonment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 13:30 IST
Bombay High Court Dismisses Abu Salem's Plea for Release
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The Bombay High Court has denied the plea filed by gangster Abu Salem seeking immediate release from prison, asserting his claim of having completed the 25-year jail term mandated by his extradition agreement with Portugal. Salem's plea, presented by his advocate, Farhana Shah, argued that remission for good behavior should conclude his sentence.

However, Justices A S Gadkari and Kamal Khata of the High Court declared that Salem's claim was premature, aligning with a Supreme Court precedent that stipulates remission calculations should occur a month prior to release. Furthermore, the government contends that Salem has only served 19 years of his sentence thus far.

Salem, convicted in the notorious 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case, was extradited from Portugal in 2005 with assurances against the death penalty and imprisonment exceeding 25 years. The Court dismissed his petition, with a detailed order yet to be released.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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