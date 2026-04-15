Portugal's Commitment to NATO: Modernizing Armed Forces Over EU Army

Portugal has expressed its opposition to the establishment of a separate European army, emphasizing a preference for modernizing its military forces within the framework of the NATO alliance. Defense Minister Nuno Melo highlighted the importance of the United States as a significant transatlantic partner and confirmed Portugal's foundational role in NATO.

Melo's remarks contrast starkly with neighboring Spain's position, which advocates for a joint European Union army amidst uncertainties regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's dedication to European security. NATO leader Mark Rutte has dismissed such calls, noting the financial burden a new European army would impose on member states.

Portugal has outlined plans to increase defense spending significantly and has sought EU loans to procure new military equipment by 2030. These initiatives form part of the broader Security Action for Europe (SAFE) program aimed at enhancing defense capabilities across the European Union.