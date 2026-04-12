Swift Repatriation Urged for Accident Victims from Kuwait

Jammu and Kashmir tribal affairs minister Javed Ahmad Rana has called on the Ministry of External Affairs to expedite all necessary formalities for the repatriation of six bodies following a fatal accident in Kuwait. The victims, five from Poonch and one from Rajouri, tragically lost their lives near Kuwait City on April 8.

On a visit to Poonch's Bachaianwali village, Minister Rana extended his condolences to the bereaved families and stressed the government's commitment to supporting them through this difficult time. He pledged to provide immediate relief and extend necessary assistance to the affected families.

Emphasizing the urgency, Rana assured the families that he would take up the matter with relevant authorities to ensure swift action for the return of their loved ones' remains.