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Wellington Confronts Flash Flooding After Severe Thunderstorms

Wellington, New Zealand, experienced flash flooding due to severe thunderstorms on Saturday. The Hutt City Council reports widespread flooding, with evacuation measures and sheltering services in place. A severe thunderstorm warning is active for Wellington and nearby regions following prior cyclone-related disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 18-04-2026 05:40 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 05:40 IST
Wellington Confronts Flash Flooding After Severe Thunderstorms
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  • Australia

Severe thunderstorms led to flash flooding in Wellington, New Zealand's capital, putting the city's emergency response teams on high alert as they monitored the evolving situation.

The Hutt City Council communicated ongoing safety measures, including the opening of neighborhood shelters and the evacuation of 24 homes in the Upper Hutt area after 40 mm of rainfall was recorded.

A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for Wellington and adjacent regions, prompting authorities to caution residents about potential flash flooding while they recover from a recent cyclone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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