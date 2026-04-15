Growing Bomb Threats: Delhi's Government Buildings on High Alert

In an alarming development, Lok Nayak Bhawan in Delhi's Khan Market was evacuated on Wednesday following a bomb threat received via email. Prompt action was undertaken by the Delhi Fire Services which received the alert message at approximately 12:35 p.m.

A police-led operation involving a dog squad and bomb disposal team was immediately mobilized to scour the building for potential threats. A senior police officer confirmed that the evacuation was a precautionary measure and so far, no suspicious items have been found.

Meanwhile, concern grows as the Delhi Assembly has been targeted by a series of threatening emails since last month's budget session, with the latest warning of five RDX bombs. Investigations are underway to trace the origins of these emails and identify potential suspects.