Left Menu

Growing Bomb Threats: Delhi's Government Buildings on High Alert

Lok Nayak Bhawan near Delhi's Khan Market received a bomb threat via email, prompting evacuation and intense searches by the authorities. With no suspicious items found, the investigation continues as officials also work on identifying the sender. Simultaneously, the Delhi Assembly received its sixth bomb threat email.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 14:41 IST
Growing Bomb Threats: Delhi's Government Buildings on High Alert
  • Country:
  • India

In an alarming development, Lok Nayak Bhawan in Delhi's Khan Market was evacuated on Wednesday following a bomb threat received via email. Prompt action was undertaken by the Delhi Fire Services which received the alert message at approximately 12:35 p.m.

A police-led operation involving a dog squad and bomb disposal team was immediately mobilized to scour the building for potential threats. A senior police officer confirmed that the evacuation was a precautionary measure and so far, no suspicious items have been found.

Meanwhile, concern grows as the Delhi Assembly has been targeted by a series of threatening emails since last month's budget session, with the latest warning of five RDX bombs. Investigations are underway to trace the origins of these emails and identify potential suspects.

TRENDING

1
Hezbollah Warns Against Lebanon-Israel Talks Fallout

Hezbollah Warns Against Lebanon-Israel Talks Fallout

 United Arab Emirates
2
Indian team to visit Washington for trade talks from Apr 20: Additional Secretary Darpan Jain.

Indian team to visit Washington for trade talks from Apr 20: Additional Secr...

 Global
3
Delhi High Court Calls for Detailed Response on Transgender Recognition in Documents

Delhi High Court Calls for Detailed Response on Transgender Recognition in D...

 India
4
Abdullah Calls for End to Conflicts

Abdullah Calls for End to Conflicts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Thailand’s Roadmap to Global Sustainability Reporting Gains Momentum

As Trade Surges, Inefficient Borders Slow Almaty–Bishkek Corridor Growth

Tunisia’s Gender Gap: Why Women Remain Absent from the Workforce Despite Progress

Strong Mothers, Weak Safety Nets: Poverty Among Single Mothers on the Rise

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026