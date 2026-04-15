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Escalating Tensions: Russia's Overnight Drone and Missile Strikes in Ukraine

Russia launched hundreds of drones and ballistic missiles targeting Ukrainian port infrastructure, leading to one death and multiple injuries. Most drones were intercepted, but significant damage occurred across numerous Ukrainian regions. Recent agreements with Germany and Norway emphasize Ukraine's priority to enhance its air defenses amidst ongoing assaults.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 14:44 IST
Escalating Tensions: Russia's Overnight Drone and Missile Strikes in Ukraine
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Russia intensified its assault on Ukraine overnight, deploying hundreds of drones and three ballistic missiles primarily aimed at the southern port infrastructure, resulting in one casualty and injuring at least seven others, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Ukraine's air force reported that 324 drones and three missiles were launched during the offensive. While air defense successfully intercepted 309 drones, several missiles and drones struck nine locations. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized that bolstering air defenses remains a priority as cities like Dnipro, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih, Chernihiv, the Donetsk region, and Zaporizhzhia face relentless attacks.

Collaborations between Ukraine and Germany for defense strengthening and an agreement with Norway on drone production were reached. The city of Zaporizhzhia witnessed a tragic loss of a 74-year-old saleswoman in an attack that damaged cars and buildings. Dnipro faced a damaging drone attack, injuring three and wrecking a high-rise. Additional attacks impacted Cherkasy and the Odesa region, targeting port infrastructure, although operations continue undeterred.

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