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Shockwaves in South Delhi: Key Suspect Nabbed in Gruesome CR Park Double Murder

Delhi Police have arrested the prime suspect in the double murder of Rakesh Sood and his son Karan in CR Park. The attack stemmed from a long-standing dispute, involving money transactions. The accused, Asad Siddiqui, allegedly used a sharp object for the crime. A thorough investigation is in progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 13:50 IST
Shockwaves in South Delhi: Key Suspect Nabbed in Gruesome CR Park Double Murder
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The Delhi Police have made a significant breakthrough in the shocking double murder case that has rattled South Delhi's CR Park area. On Saturday, officials confirmed the arrest of Asad Siddiqui, the primary suspect accused of brutally stabbing Rakesh Sood, 62, and his son Karan, 27, to death.

According to police accounts, the distressing attack unfolded around 6 PM, with Siddiqui allegedly targeting the victims with a sharp-edged weapon. The incident stemmed from a prolonged enmity fueled by past disputes and financial disagreements between the parties involved.

Law enforcement teams quickly arrived at the crime scene after being alerted by a hospital in Saket, where the victims had been admitted. A comprehensive investigation is currently underway, entailing forensic examinations and the scrutiny of CCTV footage from the area. The incident has spotlighted concerns over law and order in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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