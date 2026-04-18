Ukrainian Drone Strikes Target Strategic Oil Refineries

Ukrainian forces have launched drone strikes overnight on strategic targets within Russia, including two oil refineries in the Samara region and the Vysotsk port. The latter is home to a critical Lukoil terminal.

Additionally, the Ukrainian offensive targeted an oil depot in Russia-occupied Crimea, marking an escalation in attacks on infrastructure vital to Russia's economy.

The strikes were confirmed by Ukraine's drone forces commander, Robert Brovdi, who communicated the details via the Telegram app, highlighting Kyiv's intensified tactical maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)