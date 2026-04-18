Delhi Police Thwarts Potential Terror Plot by Radicalised Group

In a significant counter-terror operation, Delhi Police arrested four radicalised individuals hailing from Maharashtra, Odisha, and Bihar, officials reported on Saturday. These men, inspired by extremist ideologies, allegedly planned terror strikes on high-profile targets and sought recruits through encrypted online platforms.

Authorities seized an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and materials related to its assembly during the operation. Two of the accused were reportedly engineering a remote-controlled toy car fitted with an IED intended for crowded public spaces. The apprehension was executed through an intelligence-led operation by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

Investigators discovered that the accused promoted the narrative of establishing a Caliphate and were active in closed social media groups sharing jihadist content. The module discussed potential attacks on symbolic landmarks, intended to cause wide-spread panic. The investigation continues to uncover their broader network and modus operandi.

(With inputs from agencies.)