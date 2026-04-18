TCS Nashik Controversy Sparks Fact-Finding Investigation Amid 'Corporate Jihad' Claims

A Fact-Finding Committee has been established to investigate serious allegations of religious conversion and sexual harassment within the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) office in Nashik, said advocate Monika Arora on Saturday. Speaking to ANI, Arora confirmed that the panel plans to engage with all stakeholders before formulating any conclusions.

The committee, comprising a retired judge, a retired IPS officer, an advocate, and a coordinator from the National Commission for Women (NCW), aims to conduct an extensive inquiry. Its visit coincides with protests from Bajrang Dal members demanding action. On Friday, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) detained suspects Safi Shaikh and Raza Memon in relation to the allegations.

As investigations unfold, TCS has employed Deloitte and Trilegal for an internal probe, led by President and COO Aarthi Subramanian. The company has reaffirmed its operational commitments but acknowledges the sensitivity surrounding the case. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the incident as 'very serious,' intimating a deep-dive probe into what is speculated as 'corporate jihad.' Meanwhile, Human Rights Commission Member Priyank Kanungo stressed the need for comprehensive records from TCS relating to past complaints.

(With inputs from agencies.)