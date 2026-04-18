Redefining Judicial Critique: Justice Manmohan's Call for Constructive Feedback
Justice Manmohan, a Supreme Court judge, emphasized that criticism of the judicial system should be viewed as constructive suggestions rather than condemnation. Speaking at a legal conclave, he advocated for addressing system shortcomings while maintaining a global perspective in legal practice, controlled application of technology, and revisiting the roles of arbitration and mediation.
- Country:
- India
Justice Manmohan of the Supreme Court has urged that criticism of the judicial system be seen as constructive suggestions rather than condemnation. Speaking at a legal conclave, he clarified that highlighting system shortcomings is vital for progress, not a critique to weaponize against the institution.
Emphasizing a global perspective in legal practice, he encouraged law firms to look beyond India and address shared international issues. He also discussed the dual nature of technology as both a tool and potential threat, advocating for it to remain under human oversight.
Addressing issues of system efficiency, Justice Manmohan questioned the current arbitration process, urging reforms to maintain its intended informal and sensitive nature. He emphasized the importance of mediation and suggested reevaluating government policies on arbitration law thresholds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Two Decades of Innovation: RuTAG IIT Guwahati's Impact on Rural Technology
New Herbalife-IIT Madras Facility: Pioneering Plant Cell Fermentation Technology
OpenAI's $20 Billion Deal with Cerebras: A Game-Changer in AI Technology
India's Energetic Leap into Clean Energy and Technology
Gucci's Bold Step into Smart Technology