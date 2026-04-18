Redefining Judicial Critique: Justice Manmohan's Call for Constructive Feedback

Justice Manmohan of the Supreme Court has urged that criticism of the judicial system be seen as constructive suggestions rather than condemnation. Speaking at a legal conclave, he clarified that highlighting system shortcomings is vital for progress, not a critique to weaponize against the institution.

Emphasizing a global perspective in legal practice, he encouraged law firms to look beyond India and address shared international issues. He also discussed the dual nature of technology as both a tool and potential threat, advocating for it to remain under human oversight.

Addressing issues of system efficiency, Justice Manmohan questioned the current arbitration process, urging reforms to maintain its intended informal and sensitive nature. He emphasized the importance of mediation and suggested reevaluating government policies on arbitration law thresholds.

(With inputs from agencies.)