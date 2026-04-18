Left Menu

Redefining Judicial Critique: Justice Manmohan's Call for Constructive Feedback

Justice Manmohan, a Supreme Court judge, emphasized that criticism of the judicial system should be viewed as constructive suggestions rather than condemnation. Speaking at a legal conclave, he advocated for addressing system shortcomings while maintaining a global perspective in legal practice, controlled application of technology, and revisiting the roles of arbitration and mediation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 15:39 IST
Redefining Judicial Critique: Justice Manmohan's Call for Constructive Feedback
Justice Manmohan
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Manmohan of the Supreme Court has urged that criticism of the judicial system be seen as constructive suggestions rather than condemnation. Speaking at a legal conclave, he clarified that highlighting system shortcomings is vital for progress, not a critique to weaponize against the institution.

Emphasizing a global perspective in legal practice, he encouraged law firms to look beyond India and address shared international issues. He also discussed the dual nature of technology as both a tool and potential threat, advocating for it to remain under human oversight.

Addressing issues of system efficiency, Justice Manmohan questioned the current arbitration process, urging reforms to maintain its intended informal and sensitive nature. He emphasized the importance of mediation and suggested reevaluating government policies on arbitration law thresholds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Capitals Tame Royal Challengers: Salt's 63 Falls Short

Delhi Capitals Tame Royal Challengers: Salt's 63 Falls Short

 Global
2
VHP Demands Tougher Laws Against 'Love Jihad' Amid Rising Concerns

VHP Demands Tougher Laws Against 'Love Jihad' Amid Rising Concerns

 India
3
Historic Meeting in Barcelona: A Progressive Union

Historic Meeting in Barcelona: A Progressive Union

 Spain
4
Punjab Police Uncovers Major Drug Smuggling Racket

Punjab Police Uncovers Major Drug Smuggling Racket

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cultural sustainability acts as gatekeeper in AI-driven tourism decisions

Faculty embrace AI tools in STEM classrooms while warning of over-reliance risks

Governance mismatch threatens academic integrity in era of generative AI

High-accuracy AI models improve IoT threat detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026