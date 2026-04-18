Justice in the Age of AI: Balancing Innovation and Integrity

At the 22nd Biennial State-Level Conference of Judicial Officers, Justice B V Nagarathna spoke on the imperative of maintaining judicial independence in an AI-driven era. She stressed that technology should serve as a tool, supporting judges but never replacing their fundamental role in ensuring justice.

Justice Nagarathna emphasized the risk of AI influencing human cognition, urging that judicial independence must extend to autonomy from algorithmic biases. She underscored the importance of the rule of law, fairness, and accountability as non-negotiable pillars in the justice system.

Warning against excessive reliance on AI, Nagarathna stated that it must respect judges' experience and discretion. She advocates for a legal system where AI aids in improving efficiency, without posing risks to liberty and dignity.

(With inputs from agencies.)