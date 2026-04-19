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Canadian Man Pleads Guilty in Online Lethal Substance Case

Kenneth Law, facing multiple murder charges for selling lethal substances online, has agreed to a plea deal for aiding suicide. This move will see prosecution drop murder counts. Law, who allegedly sent dangerous packages globally, awaits further court proceedings, with supporting international investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 19-04-2026 03:35 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 03:35 IST
Canadian Man Pleads Guilty in Online Lethal Substance Case
  • Country:
  • Canada

Kenneth Law, a Canadian man previously charged with multiple murders for allegedly selling deadly substances online, has agreed to plead guilty to 14 counts of counseling or aiding suicide, according to his attorney. This plea deal entails that Canadian prosecutors will withdraw all 14 murder charges against him, as stated in an email by Law's lawyer, Matthew Gourlay, to The Associated Press.

Law is accused of marketing and distributing sodium nitrite, a potentially lethal substance, via websites to individuals in distress across more than 40 countries, including major investigations underway in the U.S., U.K., Italy, Australia, and New Zealand. Canadian law strictly forbids recommending suicide, although assisted suicide has been permissible under certain conditions since 2016.

Law remains in custody, following his arrest in May 2023 at his home near Toronto. Aiding suicide carries a maximum penalty of 14 years, while a murder conviction mandates a life sentence without parole eligibility for 25 years, noted the Canadian Criminal Code.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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