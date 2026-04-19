Arson Surge: London's Synagogues Under Attack
A series of arson attacks have targeted Jewish sites in London. The Community Security Trust reported incidents affecting synagogues and businesses linked to the Jewish community. A pro-Iranian group has claimed responsibility. Police have intensified their presence, acknowledging community concerns amid ongoing investigations.
In recent weeks, synagogues in north London have faced a troubling series of arson attacks, as confirmed by the Community Security Trust, a group serving the Jewish community in the UK.
Among the latest incidents is an attempted arson at Kenton United Synagogue, causing minor smoke damage but fortunately no injuries. These attacks seem part of a broader campaign targeting Jewish sites, with incidents recorded in Finchley, Golders Green, and Hendon.
A group known as Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiyya has claimed responsibility for these attacks. To tackle this escalating situation, London's police have increased their presence, deploying extra resources and collaborating with counter-terrorism units to ensure community safety and resolve the situation promptly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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