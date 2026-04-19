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Espionage Arrests in Iran: Uncovering the Network

In Iran's northwest, four individuals, including two foreign nationals, were arrested for involvement in a 'U.S.-Israel-linked espionage network.' They are accused of illegally importing satellite internet equipment like Starlink. This incident occurs amidst wider crackdowns on alleged cooperation with enemy states following tensions between the U.S., Israel, and Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 19-04-2026 16:21 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 16:21 IST
Espionage Arrests in Iran: Uncovering the Network
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  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant development, four individuals, including two foreign nationals, have been detained in Iran's northwest, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency. The detainees are believed to be part of a 'U.S.-Israel-linked espionage network.'

The unidentified foreigners are accused of importing satellite internet equipment, such as Starlink—a move deemed illegal under Iranian law.

This crackdown comes in the wake of heightened tensions following a seven-week internet blackout and the arrest of hundreds of Iranians for allegedly 'cooperating with enemy states' amid ongoing U.S.-Israeli hostilities with Iran.

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