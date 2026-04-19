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Tragedy in Kyiv: Exploring Self-Defense and Firearms Permits

A tragic shooting in Kyiv left six dead and eight hospitalized, including a child. The shooter, a Russian-born man, was killed by police after taking hostages in a supermarket. The incident has prompted debates on firearms permits and self-defense rights in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2026 18:08 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 18:08 IST
Tragedy in Kyiv: Exploring Self-Defense and Firearms Permits
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A tragic incident unfolded in Kyiv over the weekend, leaving six dead after a Russian-born man opened fire on passers-by with an automatic rifle. The assailant subsequently barricaded himself in a supermarket, taking hostages until police intervened and shot him dead.

The attack in the capital's Holosiivskyi district has left eight people hospitalized, including a wounded child who is now in moderate condition. Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed the attempt to negotiate with the shooter, which lasted 40 minutes, was ultimately unsuccessful.

Security concerns are heightened as the incident is being investigated as a terrorist act. Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko has called for stricter checks on gun permits, emphasizing the need for civilians' right to self-defense amidst the increasing rarity of such violent events in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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