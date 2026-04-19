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Tragedy Unfolds in Kanpur: Father Arrested for Gruesome Murder of Twin Daughters

In Kanpur, a man allegedly killed his twin daughters, age 11, by slitting their throats after sedating them with sleeping pills. The suspect, Shashi Ranjan Mishra, has been detained and is undergoing questioning. Preliminary findings highlight potential mental distress and financial strain as motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 19-04-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 20:13 IST
Tragedy Unfolds in Kanpur: Father Arrested for Gruesome Murder of Twin Daughters
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In a deeply unsettling incident in Kanpur, Shashi Ranjan Mishra, a 48-year-old medical representative, allegedly murdered his twin daughters by slitting their throats after giving them sleeping pill-laced food. Mishra, reportedly mentally troubled since his mother's death, was detained after he confessed and alerted police to his own crime.

Reshma, Mishra's wife, has demanded the death penalty for him, emphasizing that he 'does not deserve to live' after this brutal act. She recounted their troubled marriage and noted Mishra's increasing violence and paranoia over the years, leading to excessive surveillance within their home.

Authorities in Kanpur are investigating the motive, with preliminary findings pointing to psychological distress, depression, and possible financial difficulties. The investigation is ongoing, as police scrutinize CCTV footage and forensic evidence from the crime scene, amid this tragic case that has shocked the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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