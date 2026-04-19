Cancelled Civil Defence Drill in Poonch Raises Questions

The cancellation of a five-day Civil Defence air raid and blackout mock drill in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, slated for April 20, has left many residents puzzled. The authorities announced the decision on Sunday without offering any reasons for the abrupt termination of the plan.

The exercise was designed to test and enhance emergency preparedness among various departments, including Civil Defence, SDRF, police, health, municipal, and engineering sectors. The drill was intended to run until April 24, focusing on effective planning, public awareness, logistical preparations, and inter-departmental coordination.

Despite the cancellation, officials emphasized the importance of readiness, urging agencies to continue preparations and submit necessary action reports to the deputy commissioner's office. The initiative sought to improve disaster response mechanisms and public engagement in emergency situations, they noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)