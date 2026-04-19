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Daring Robbery in Golf Links: Hunt for Six Fugitive Suspects

Six suspects remain at large following a Rs 25-lakh robbery in the upscale Golf Links area. Assisted by a domestic worker, the gang held a family hostage and escaped with valuables in a grey SUV. Police suspect the group has left the city and have intensified search efforts across states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 22:05 IST
Daring Robbery in Golf Links: Hunt for Six Fugitive Suspects
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The Rs 25-lakh robbery in the upscale Golf Links area of the city has left police scrambling as six suspects remain at large. The culprits, armed with insider information from a domestic worker recently employed by the family, executed a carefully planned operation.

The robbers, after conducting a recce of the locality, exploited gaps in surveillance and barged into the home of liquor businessman Ashok Chawla. They held his family hostage and ransacked the house, fleeing with jewellery and valuables.

Following the escape in a light grey SUV, police have intensified their search beyond city limits, conducting raids in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The incident has prompted enhanced security measures and revisited protocols on visitor entry to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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