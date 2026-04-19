Row Over Goan Patron Saint Remarks Sparks Outrage

A police complaint has been lodged against Gautam Khattar, founder of the Sanatan Mahasangh, for allegedly making disparaging remarks about Goa's patron saint, St. Francis Xavier. The incident has led to calls for his arrest, with critics accusing him of inciting communal discord.

Senior police officials confirm that Congress leader Peter D'Souza filed the complaint, which is currently under review. D'Souza, representing the Congress Party, emphasized Khattar's comments as hurtful to religious sentiments and potentially disruptive to Goa's communal harmony.

In response to the controversy, Congress MLA Altone D'Costa has publicly demanded Khattar's immediate arrest, condemning his statements and urging legal action against the event's organizers. The contentious comments have sparked an outcry throughout the region and underscored ongoing religious sensitivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)