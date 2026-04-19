Drone Bribery Scandal Uncovered: CBI Arrests DGCA Official

In a significant crackdown, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested M Devula, Deputy Director General at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and Bharat Mathur from a major corporate entity over their alleged involvement in a Rs 2.5 lakh bribery case linked to drone imports.

The arrests took place during an operation on Saturday, linked to approvals and permissions for a private aerospace company, Asteria Aerospace Ltd. The CBI has cited sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, in their charges.

Investigations revealed that a reliable source tipped the CBI about the corrupt practices. It was alleged that Devula demanded bribes for processing applications for drone imports by Asteria Aerospace. Cash, gold, and digital devices were seized during searches conducted at various locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)