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Tragedy in Shreveport: Mass Shooting Sparks Urgent Calls for Action

In Shreveport, Louisiana, a tragic mass shooting resulted in the deaths of eight children, aged 1 to 14, in a domestic violence incident. The suspect, Shamar Elkins, was killed by police following a vehicle chase. The shooting highlights the urgent need for tackling domestic violence with adequate resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2026 04:34 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 04:34 IST
Tragedy in Shreveport: Mass Shooting Sparks Urgent Calls for Action
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In a harrowing incident in Shreveport, Louisiana, a gunman killed eight children, aged 1 to 14, in a deadly mass shooting described as domestic violence. The shooter, identified as Shamar Elkins, was killed by police during a vehicle chase, authorities reported.

The tragedy unfolded when Elkins reportedly shot a woman before driving to the home where the children lived. Seven children were found dead on the premises, while an eighth succumbed to injuries while attempting to escape via the roof.

Calling the crime scene 'incredibly gruesome', Shreveport Police spokesperson Christopher Bordelon stated that the tragic events serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need for more resources to combat domestic violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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