Left Menu

Manipur Unrest: Arrests Amid Violent Protests Following Tragic Bombing

Following a rally in Manipur's Imphal West district that escalated into violence, 21 people have been arrested. The unrest stemmed from protests against a recent bomb attack that killed two children. Demonstrators clashed with security forces, leading to injuries and the arrest of individuals inciting violence online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 20-04-2026 09:37 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 09:37 IST
Manipur Unrest: Arrests Amid Violent Protests Following Tragic Bombing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Manipur's Imphal West district, violence erupted during a rally, resulting in the arrest of 21 individuals, police reported on Monday. The rally was a protest against a recent devastating bomb attack that claimed the lives of two children. During the unrest, protesters clashed with security personnel, leading to injuries and property damage.

Security forces were targeted with stones, petrol bombs, and other projectiles, resulting in three personnel sustaining significant injuries. The police have vowed to take decisive action against those inciting violence or disrupting communal harmony. In a related development, a 23-year-old was arrested for making provocative statements on social media.

Protests continued across various districts of Manipur, with large night rallies held. In some areas, demonstrators confronted security forces, prompting the use of tear gas to disperse crowds. Authorities remain vigilant as tensions simmer following the tragic bombing and continuing unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Murder accused dies by suicide in Jabalpur jail

Murder accused dies by suicide in Jabalpur jail

 India
2
Jon Rahm caps wild week in Mexico with another LIV Golf win

Jon Rahm caps wild week in Mexico with another LIV Golf win

 Global
3
India arrests officials of aviation regulator, Reliance in drone bribery probe

India arrests officials of aviation regulator, Reliance in drone bribery pro...

 Global
4
Nigerian airlines pause flight suspension as minister urges talks on fuel costs

Nigerian airlines pause flight suspension as minister urges talks on fuel co...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026