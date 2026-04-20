Manipur Unrest: Arrests Amid Violent Protests Following Tragic Bombing
Following a rally in Manipur's Imphal West district that escalated into violence, 21 people have been arrested. The unrest stemmed from protests against a recent bomb attack that killed two children. Demonstrators clashed with security forces, leading to injuries and the arrest of individuals inciting violence online.
- Country:
- India
In Manipur's Imphal West district, violence erupted during a rally, resulting in the arrest of 21 individuals, police reported on Monday. The rally was a protest against a recent devastating bomb attack that claimed the lives of two children. During the unrest, protesters clashed with security personnel, leading to injuries and property damage.
Security forces were targeted with stones, petrol bombs, and other projectiles, resulting in three personnel sustaining significant injuries. The police have vowed to take decisive action against those inciting violence or disrupting communal harmony. In a related development, a 23-year-old was arrested for making provocative statements on social media.
Protests continued across various districts of Manipur, with large night rallies held. In some areas, demonstrators confronted security forces, prompting the use of tear gas to disperse crowds. Authorities remain vigilant as tensions simmer following the tragic bombing and continuing unrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Manipur
- violence
- rally
- bomb attack
- security forces
- protests
- arrests
- Imphal
- CSOs
- communal harmony
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