Fatal Parking Dispute in Preet Vihar Claims Life
In east Delhi's Preet Vihar, a parking disagreement turned fatal, leading to the shooting death of 34-year-old Pankaj Nayyar. The altercation involved Nayyar and his brother and escalated when Gaurav Sharma allegedly fired a gun. Police are pursuing the suspects who fled the scene.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2026 09:46 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 09:46 IST
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A man was fatally shot in a parking dispute in east Delhi's Preet Vihar early Monday morning, according to police officials.
The incident unfolded between two groups outside a house, sparked by a quarrel over parked vehicles. Police were notified via two separate calls at 2:22 AM and 2:26 AM, as stated by a senior officer.
Pankaj Nayyar, 34, and his brother were involved in the altercation against Gaurav Sharma, who allegedly fired the fatal shot. Nayyar was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities are currently searching for the suspects who fled the scene.
(With inputs from agencies.)