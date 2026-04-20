Fatal Parking Dispute in Preet Vihar Claims Life

A man was fatally shot in a parking dispute in east Delhi's Preet Vihar early Monday morning, according to police officials.

The incident unfolded between two groups outside a house, sparked by a quarrel over parked vehicles. Police were notified via two separate calls at 2:22 AM and 2:26 AM, as stated by a senior officer.

Pankaj Nayyar, 34, and his brother were involved in the altercation against Gaurav Sharma, who allegedly fired the fatal shot. Nayyar was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities are currently searching for the suspects who fled the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)