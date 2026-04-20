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Dalit Bride's Abduction Sparks Outrage in Uttar Pradesh

In Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, police have charged six individuals with the abduction of a Dalit woman days before her wedding. Accused include Teju Bind and family, with the case filed under relevant sections and the SC/ST Act. Investigations are ongoing, led by Circle Officer Ashok Mishra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi | Updated: 20-04-2026 10:04 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 10:04 IST
Dalit Bride's Abduction Sparks Outrage in Uttar Pradesh
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Authorities in the Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh have launched a probe into the abduction of a Dalit woman just five days before her wedding.

The case involves six suspects, including Teju Bind and his family members, who allegedly abducted the woman. The charges against them include kidnapping, criminal intimidation, and offenses under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Circle Officer Ashok Mishra is spearheading the investigation, as police work to ensure the woman's safety. This incident highlights ongoing issues of caste-based violence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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