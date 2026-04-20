Iran Executes Two Accused of Mossad Collaboration

Iran has executed two men accused of collaborating with Israel's Mossad intelligence agency and planning assaults within the nation, as reported by Mizan, the judiciary's news service.

The convicts, Mohammad Masoum Shahi and Hamed Validi, were alleged members of a spy network associated with Mossad. They supposedly received training in Iraq's Kurdistan region and other locations abroad.

Charged with serious offenses like 'enmity against God' and aiding hostile entities, their sentences were confirmed by the Supreme Court before execution. The case has attracted international scrutiny and raises questions about espionage and internal security in Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)