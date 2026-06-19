UN Report Accuses Nicaragua of Gender-Based Political Repression

The Nicaraguan Government has used gender-based violence as a tool of political repression against women, girls, and LGBTIQ+ individuals, according to a new report released by the United Nations Group of Human Rights Experts on Nicaragua.

The report states that authorities have employed gender-specific forms of persecution to punish and silence people perceived as opponents of the Government. Since 2018, thousands of individuals across the country have reportedly faced violations, abuses, and acts that UN experts describe as crimes against humanity. Among those affected are women human rights defenders, feminists, journalists, political activists, students, rural workers, Indigenous women, Afro-descendant women, and members of the LGBTIQ+ community.

Ariela Peralta Distéfano, a member of the Group of Experts, said many women have faced political persecution that was intensified by gender discrimination and deeply rooted stereotypes.

Repression extends beyond individuals to families and communities

The report notes that while political motives remain the primary driver behind the alleged abuses, gender has influenced how victims were selected, how repression was carried out, and the long-term consequences they experienced.

According to the experts, women who played visible roles in public life, politics, journalism, activism, and community leadership were often subjected to specific forms of intimidation and punishment.

Jan-Michael Simon, Chair of the Group of Experts, said the effects of political repression against women have extended beyond the direct victims and impacted their families, including children. The report argues that these consequences conflict with international principles protecting the best interests of children.

The experts also highlighted the closure of nearly 300 women's and LGBTIQ+ organisations. They said these groups previously provided essential support services, protection mechanisms, and channels for reporting abuses. Their closure has left many people without important sources of assistance and advocacy.

UN experts question official claims of gender equality

The report challenges Nicaragua's public claims regarding gender equality and women's representation in government institutions.

Expert member Reed Brody argued that although women hold positions within state institutions, they often do not exercise independent decision-making power. He said women who conform to official expectations are accepted, while those who criticise authorities or advocate for social and political change face persecution.

According to the report, women defenders, journalists, Indigenous leaders, and feminists have been portrayed as enemies and targeted because of their activism and public engagement.

The Group of Experts has called on the Nicaraguan Government to end all forms of repression against real or perceived political opponents. It also urged authorities to stop practices that exploit a person's gender, sexual orientation, or gender identity as part of political persecution.

The report adds to growing international scrutiny of Nicaragua's human rights record and raises fresh concerns about the treatment of women, girls, and LGBTIQ+ communities in the country.