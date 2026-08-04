South Africa Honours Charlotte Maxeke at Portraits of Power Exhibition

South Africa has renewed its commitment to advancing gender equality and recognising the achievements of women through the launch of the Portraits of Power exhibition, an initiative celebrating women whose leadership and achievements have shaped societies across generations.

Speaking at the inaugural exhibition in Pretoria, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said empowering women remains central to South Africa's constitutional values and development agenda. The exhibition is presented by the Charlotte Mannya-Maxeke Institute in partnership with The Presidency and participating diplomatic missions.

Celebrating women who changed history

Ntshavheni said the exhibition is more than a tribute to remarkable women. It recognises the lasting impact women have made in leadership, diplomacy, innovation and social development around the world.

She said women continue to drive progress across sectors and that their contributions deserve greater recognition. The Presidency, she added, will continue supporting initiatives that highlight women's achievements and inspire future generations.

The exhibition forms part of a series of events marking the 155th birth anniversary of Charlotte Mannya Maxeke, one of South Africa's most influential pioneers of women's rights.

Remembering Charlotte Maxeke's legacy

The Minister described Maxeke as a trailblazer whose influence extended far beyond education. She noted that Maxeke became the first Black woman in Southern Africa to earn a university degree after completing a Bachelor of Science at Wilberforce University in the United States in 1901.

Ntshavheni also highlighted Maxeke's role in South Africa's political history, pointing out that she was the only woman present when the South African Native National Congress, later renamed the African National Congress (ANC), was established in 1912.

She later became the founding president of the Bantu Women's League, which evolved into the ANC Women's League during the 1940s, helping secure greater representation for women in public life.

Equality remains a shared responsibility

While acknowledging the progress made since the end of apartheid, Ntshavheni said full gender equality has not yet been achieved. Women still face barriers to leadership, education, economic opportunities and access to resources in many parts of the world.

She stressed that inclusive leadership is essential for sustainable development, social justice and lasting peace, calling for stronger cooperation between governments, businesses, civil society and international partners to create more opportunities for women.

Exhibition serves as a call to action

The Minister urged participants to view the exhibition not only as a celebration of past achievements but also as a reminder of the work still needed to create equal opportunities for women.

She called for continued investment in women's leadership, stronger global partnerships and the removal of barriers that limit women's progress, saying these efforts would honour pioneers such as Charlotte Maxeke while creating opportunities for future generations of women leaders.