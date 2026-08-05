UNICEF Urges Protection of Children Amid Russia-Ukraine Attacks

UNICEF has renewed its call for the protection of children after a series of deadly attacks in both the Russian Federation and Ukraine claimed young lives and left many others injured. The agency said children continue to bear the devastating human cost of the conflict, with recent incidents showing that homes, playgrounds, and public spaces remain unsafe for families. The organization stressed that every child has the right to grow up free from violence and fear, regardless of where they live, and urged all parties involved in the conflict to respect international humanitarian law and protect civilians.

Children Among Victims in Russia

According to UNICEF, a drone strike near a playground in Russia's Belgorod region on Sunday reportedly killed a 13-year-old girl and injured two other girls aged seven and nine. Another attack in the Krasnodar region reportedly left seven people dead, including three children, while around 40 others were injured. The agency said these incidents show how conflict continues to reach places where children should feel safe, turning everyday locations into scenes of tragedy.

Civilian Families Hit in Ukraine

UNICEF also reported that at least six children were killed in attacks across Ukraine during the past week. Among the victims was an eight-year-old boy, while at least three children were killed alongside their entire family in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Two girls, aged five and ten, also lost their lives in attacks in the Sumy region.

At least 19 other children were reported injured during the same period. Many of them were caught in attacks that struck residential areas where families were carrying out their normal daily lives.

UNICEF Calls for Immediate Protection

The UN agency said children should never become victims of armed conflict and reminded all parties of their legal responsibility to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure. Schools, homes, playgrounds, and other places where children live and play should never become targets of violence.

UNICEF emphasized that every attack causing the death or injury of children represents a tragic loss that leaves lasting emotional and social consequences for families and communities. The organization called for immediate action to prevent further harm and repeated its appeal for all sides to ensure that children are protected at all times during the conflict.