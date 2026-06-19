South Africa, France Partner to Strengthen Power Grid

South Africa has taken another step towards modernising its electricity network with the signing of a new technical cooperation agreement between Eskom, the National Transmission Company South Africa (NTCSA), France's RTE International and the Agence française de développement (AFD).

The memorandum of understanding, signed during the Africa Energy Forum in Cape Town, establishes a two-year peer-to-peer cooperation programme aimed at strengthening South Africa's transmission grid as the country accelerates its energy transition. The initiative is backed by a grant of €650,000 (around R12 million) provided by AFD through funding from the French National Treasury.

Focus on a stronger and more resilient grid

South Africa's power sector is undergoing significant reforms as it increases the share of renewable energy in its electricity mix. The growing integration of wind and solar power is creating new operational challenges for the transmission network, making grid resilience and flexibility increasingly important.

The partnership is expected to support efforts to modernise transmission infrastructure and improve the country's ability to manage changing power flows. Strengthening the transmission network has become a key priority under South Africa's Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), with France playing an active role in supporting the initiative.

Eskom Chief Financial Officer Calib Cassim said the collaboration will help the organisation and NTCSA benefit from international expertise, knowledge sharing and innovation needed to build a stronger and more modern electricity network.

Technical expertise and innovation at the centre

The cooperation programme will bring together experts from RTE International and NTCSA through workshops, study visits in both countries, research projects and pilot initiatives. The exchange will focus on areas that are becoming increasingly important for modern power systems.

Key topics include renewable energy integration, power system stability, artificial intelligence, machine learning, advanced data analytics, high-voltage direct current transmission technology and telecommunications.

NTCSA Chief Executive Officer Monde Bala said the agreement creates an opportunity for practical learning and capability building as the company works to expand the grid, modernise operations and maintain long-term electricity security.

The programme will be implemented in phases and tailored to NTCSA's specific requirements, ensuring that local teams remain closely involved throughout the process.

Supporting South Africa's energy transition

AFD described the agreement as an opportunity for two major transmission network operators from Africa and Europe to exchange experience and develop solutions suited to the challenges facing modern electricity systems.

Nicolas Willemin, AFD's Deputy Regional Director for Southern Africa, said the cooperation reflects France's commitment to supporting South Africa's energy transition while helping strengthen technical capabilities within the country's power sector.

RTE International Chief Executive Officer Veronika Milewski said the partnership comes at a critical time as South Africa undertakes major electricity sector reforms. She noted that sharing operational experience and technical knowledge between transmission operators can contribute to the development of a more reliable, efficient and sustainable power system.

The initiative is expected to play an important role in preparing South Africa's grid for a future powered by a growing share of renewable energy while ensuring long-term security of electricity supply.