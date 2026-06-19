NCSC Launches Civil Services Mentorship Initiative for SC Youth

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) organised "Project Super 50", a dedicated Civil Services Examination Guidance Programme, at its headquarters in New Delhi. Built around the theme "Guide • Mentor • Empower", the initiative aimed to support and encourage Scheduled Caste youth aspiring to join the country's premier civil services. The programme brought together civil services aspirants, serving officers, academicians and senior officials who shared insights on examination preparation, leadership and public service.

Tripura Governor guides aspiring civil servants

Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu attended the event as the Chief Guest and addressed participants on various aspects of the Civil Services Examination. He spoke about the evolution of the civil services in India, the responsibilities associated with administrative leadership and the preparation strategies required to succeed in one of the country's most competitive examinations. His interaction focused on motivating young candidates to pursue public service with dedication and determination.

The Governor also highlighted the importance of discipline, perseverance and a clear understanding of national issues for those seeking careers in administration.

NCSC highlights role in empowerment

NCSC Chairman Kishore Makwana explained the history behind the establishment of the Commission and elaborated on its mandate, powers and responsibilities in protecting the rights and interests of Scheduled Castes.

He underlined the Commission's commitment to educational and social empowerment, describing initiatives such as Project Super 50 as important platforms for creating opportunities for talented youth from marginalised communities.

NCSC Member Dr. Parth Biswas encouraged participants to follow Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's message of "Educate, Organise, Agitate", describing it as a guiding principle for personal growth and social progress. NCSC Member Vaddepalli Ramchander was also present during the programme.

Senior officers share real-world insights

The event featured interactions with experienced IAS and IRS officers who shared their personal journeys, preparation methods and experiences from public administration.

Their discussions covered practical aspects of examination preparation, time management, interview strategies and the realities of working in government service. The officers also answered questions from aspirants and offered guidance on building a long-term career in public administration.

NCSC Secretary Gudey Srinivas provided additional tips on approaching the Civil Services Examination and emphasised the importance of consistent preparation and self-confidence.

Officials of the Commission described Project Super 50 as a meaningful step towards strengthening the academic and administrative participation of Scheduled Caste youth. The initiative seeks to create a supportive ecosystem where aspiring civil servants can access mentorship, guidance and inspiration from experienced professionals.