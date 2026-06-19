Durban Drive-In Site to Return to Development Plans

The eThekwini Municipality has reassured investors that the temporary use of Durban's drive-in site as a processing centre for undocumented foreign nationals will not affect long-term development plans for the property, including a proposed amusement park project. City officials said the site is currently being used as part of a short-term national government intervention and is expected to return to its intended development pathway once operations conclude at the end of June.

Temporary facility supporting immigration processes

According to the municipality, the facility is not being used as a permanent accommodation centre. Instead, it is serving as a temporary processing and transit hub supporting operations led by the Department of Home Affairs, the South African Police Service, the Department of Justice and other government agencies.

The site is being used to facilitate both repatriation and deportation processes involving undocumented foreign nationals. Municipal officials explained that the two procedures differ significantly. Repatriation occurs when a person's home country arranges and finances their return, while deportation is carried out through legal processes managed by the South African government. Individuals facing deportation must first appear before a court, which is required to authorise the deportation order before any further action can be taken.

Dedicated courts speed up processing

To improve efficiency and reduce delays, government has established two virtual courts operating from the Sherwood facility, alongside five dedicated physical courts located in Durban's central business district. The municipality reported that by June 18, 2026, a total of 1,396 individuals had already been processed through repatriation and deportation programmes. This figure includes 62 deportations, with additional deportation operations continuing as part of the broader initiative.

Officials said the processing system is helping to steadily reduce the number of individuals requiring temporary accommodation and administrative handling. The current operational plan indicates that the intervention will conclude by June 30, 2026, allowing the site to be released for future development activities.

City remains committed to amusement park investment

While the temporary operation continues, the municipality said it is assessing contingency measures to safeguard the long-term economic value of the property and ensure that planned investments remain on track. The drive-in site has been identified as a strategic economic asset, with the proposed amusement park development remaining a key priority for the city. Municipal officials believe the project has the potential to create jobs, attract visitors and strengthen Durban's tourism sector.

The development is also expected to contribute to broader economic growth in the region through increased investment and business activity. The municipality said it remains committed to maintaining transparent communication with investors and stakeholders as the project progresses, while ensuring that the temporary government intervention does not derail the site's future development potential.