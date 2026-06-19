Panama audit of shuttered First Quantum copper mine flags environmental liabilities

A Panama government-commissioned audit found First Quantum Minerals' Cobre Panama mine broadly compliant, but flagged shortfalls in reforestation and potential future environmental liabilities.

Reuters | Panamas Governmentcommissioned Audit Of First Quantum Minerals Cobre Panama Copper Mine Has Found The Project Broadly Compliant With Its Legal | Updated: 19-06-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 23:01 IST
Panama audit of shuttered First Quantum copper mine flags environmental liabilities
  • Country:
  • Organisation

Panama's government-commissioned audit ​of First Quantum Minerals' Cobre ‌Panama copper ​mine has found the project broadly compliant with its legal, environmental and operational obligations, but flagged shortfalls in ‌reforestation commitments and identified possible future environmental liabilities, the environment ministry said on Friday.

The audit found there had been issues related to administrative matters, biodiversity, ecological restoration and the ‌coordination of environmental monitoring, despite the mine's overall compliance rate nearing 88%, ‌the ministry said in a statement, placing the Cobre Panama mine in the "compliant" category but below the "optimized" threshold. The audit covered the period between 2019 and 2023, the year the mine was shuttered ⁠following ​widespread protests from residents ⁠over concerns about its environmental impact and its tax contributions to the Panamanian state.

Now that the ⁠audit has been delivered, the government plans to make a decision on the mine's ​future "based on data, evidence and technical rigor," Commerce and Industry Minister Julio ⁠Molto told journalists. First Quantum did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The audit identified a range ⁠of ​potential future environmental liabilities, including the stability of the tailings dam, surface and groundwater quality, acid drainage, biodiversity loss and the effectiveness of ecological restoration efforts. The ⁠Cobre Panama mine is one of the world's largest open-pit copper deposits. Upon its ⁠closure, it ⁠accounted for approximately 5% of Panama's GDP and was its second-largest revenue source after the Panama Canal.

Also Read: Panama receives final audit of First Quantum's Cobre Panama mine

TRENDING

1
Djibouti, ITFC Sign $750 Million Trade Finance Deal

Djibouti, ITFC Sign $750 Million Trade Finance Deal

Azerbaijan
2
EU leaders weigh tougher measures to combat China trade imbalance

EU leaders weigh tougher measures to combat China trade imbalance

Luxembourg
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on chips, Brent gains on Iran deal doubts

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on chips, Brent gains on Iran deal doubts

United States
4
Cuban lawmakers approve sweeping reforms to socialist model amid US pressure

Cuban lawmakers approve sweeping reforms to socialist model amid US pressure

Cuba

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI’s Big Promise for Agriculture Is Stuck on Trust, Cost and Control: Here's why

Why Nigeria’s Floating Naira Could Be the Country’s Most Consequential Reform Yet

Can Sustainability-Linked Credit Guarantees Unlock Cheaper Financing for Malaysian MSMEs?

Renewable Energy’s Next Challenge: Turning Clean Power Into Reliable Power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026