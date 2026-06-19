Trump asked Israel on Friday to agree to ceasefire with Hezbollah -NBC News
US President Trump reportedly asked Israel to agree to a ceasefire with Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah in a phone call on Friday.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Trump told NBC News in phone interview that he spoke with Israel on Friday and asked them to agree to a ceasefire with Iranian-back militant group Hezbollah.
"You just gotta calm down sometimes and use your head," Trump was quoted as saying on X by an NBC reporter, who added that Trump declined to specify whether he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directly.
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