Trump asked Israel on Friday to agree to ceasefire with Hezbollah -NBC News

US President Trump reportedly asked Israel to agree to a ceasefire with Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah in a phone call on Friday.

Reuters | Us President Trump Told Nbc News In Phone Interview That He Spoke With Israel On Friday And Asked Them To Agree To A Ceasefire With Iranianback Militant Group Hezbollah You Just Gotta Calm Down Sometimes And Use Your Head | Updated: 19-06-2026 22:44 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 22:44 IST
Trump asked Israel on Friday to agree to ceasefire with Hezbollah -NBC News
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

​U.S. President ​Trump ‌told NBC ​News in phone interview ‌that he spoke with Israel on Friday and ‌asked them to agree to ‌a ceasefire with Iranian-back militant group Hezbollah.

"You just ⁠gotta ​calm ⁠down sometimes and use your ⁠head," Trump was quoted ​as saying on X ⁠by an NBC reporter, ⁠who ​added that Trump declined to specify whether ⁠he spoke with Israeli Prime ⁠Minister ⁠Benjamin Netanyahu directly.

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