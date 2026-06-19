Trump asked Israel on Friday to agree to ceasefire with Hezbollah -NBC News

Us President Trump Told Nbc News In Phone Interview That He Spoke With Israel On Friday And Asked Them To Agree To A Ceasefire With Iranianback Militant Group Hezbollah You Just Gotta Calm Down Sometimes And Use Your Head

​U.S. President ​Trump ‌told NBC ​News in phone interview ‌that he spoke with Israel on Friday and ‌asked them to agree to ‌a ceasefire with Iranian-back militant group Hezbollah.

"You just ⁠gotta ​calm ⁠down sometimes and use your ⁠head," Trump was quoted ​as saying on X ⁠by an NBC reporter, ⁠who ​added that Trump declined to specify whether ⁠he spoke with Israeli Prime ⁠Minister ⁠Benjamin Netanyahu directly.