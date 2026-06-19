Chile probes entry of Haitian children under family reunification
Chile's foreign ministry is cooperating with an investigation into the entry of Haitian minors under family reunification permits after some children went missing.
- Country:
- Chile
Chile's foreign ministry said on Friday it was cooperating with a prosecutor's investigation into the entry of Haitian minors under family reunification permits, after authorities found that some of the children later could not be located at the addresses provided for them.