Chile probes entry of Haitian children under family reunification

Chile's foreign ministry is cooperating with an investigation into the entry of Haitian minors under family reunification permits after some children went missing.

Reuters | Chiles Foreign Ministry Said On Friday It Was Cooperating With A Prosecutors Investigation Into The Entry Of Haitian Minors Under Family Reunification Permits | Updated: 19-06-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 23:10 IST
Chile probes entry of Haitian children under family reunification
Gabriel Boric
  • Country:
  • Chile

Chile's foreign ministry said on Friday it ​was cooperating with a prosecutor's ​investigation into the entry of ‌Haitian minors ​under family reunification permits, after authorities found that some of the children later could not be located at the ‌addresses provided for them.

TRENDING

1
Djibouti, ITFC Sign $750 Million Trade Finance Deal

Djibouti, ITFC Sign $750 Million Trade Finance Deal

Azerbaijan
2
EU leaders weigh tougher measures to combat China trade imbalance

EU leaders weigh tougher measures to combat China trade imbalance

Luxembourg
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on chips, Brent gains on Iran deal doubts

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on chips, Brent gains on Iran deal doubts

United States
4
Cuban lawmakers approve sweeping reforms to socialist model amid US pressure

Cuban lawmakers approve sweeping reforms to socialist model amid US pressure

Cuba

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI’s Big Promise for Agriculture Is Stuck on Trust, Cost and Control: Here's why

Why Nigeria’s Floating Naira Could Be the Country’s Most Consequential Reform Yet

Can Sustainability-Linked Credit Guarantees Unlock Cheaper Financing for Malaysian MSMEs?

Renewable Energy’s Next Challenge: Turning Clean Power Into Reliable Power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026