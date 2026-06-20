Brazil prosecutors serve warrants on lenders PicPay, BRB in payroll fraud probe

Brazil's public prosecutors served search and seizure warrants on PicPay and BRB as part of a probe into an alleged payroll fraud scheme involving government employees in the Federal District.

Reuters | Public Prosecutors In Brazil Served Search And Seizure Warrants On Friday On Digital Lender Picpay And Staterun Lender Brb As Part Of A Probe Into An Alleged Payroll Fraud Scheme Involving Government Employees In The Federal District In An Initial Statement | Updated: 20-06-2026 00:42 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 00:42 IST
Brazil prosecutors serve warrants on lenders PicPay, BRB in payroll fraud probe
  • Country:
  • Brazil

‌Public prosecutors ​in Brazil served search and seizure warrants on Friday on digital lender PicPay and state-run lender BRB as part ‌of a probe into an alleged payroll fraud scheme involving government employees in the Federal District. In an initial statement, Brazil's Federal District public prosecutors' office said warrants ‌were served on PicPay, but it did not mention BRB. It later confirmed ‌that the state-run lender was also targeted. The office did not provide more details on the probe. Local outlet G1 reported that the fraud scheme involved improper payroll deductions, with more than 80 ⁠million reais ($15.6 ​million) withdrawn from ⁠employees' payslips.

PicPay said in a statement that it does not acknowledge any irregularities in the transactions ⁠and it rejects the allegation of improper charges. BRB said its role in the probed ​transactions is limited to processing deductions, adding it does not participate in the contracting ⁠and is not responsible for determining the deductions. It also claimed the investigations were focused on the activities ⁠of ​BRB Servicos, a company that is part of the BRB conglomerate but has separate functions from the lender. BRB has recently been under scrutiny after ⁠it attempted to address losses tied to allegedly fraudulent credit portfolios bought from now-defunct Banco ⁠Master. BRB's Sao ⁠Paulo-traded shares fell more than 1% on Friday. ($1 = 5.14 reais)

TRENDING

1
Djibouti, ITFC Sign $750 Million Trade Finance Deal

Djibouti, ITFC Sign $750 Million Trade Finance Deal

Azerbaijan
2
EU leaders weigh tougher measures to combat China trade imbalance

EU leaders weigh tougher measures to combat China trade imbalance

Luxembourg
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on chips, Brent gains on Iran deal doubts

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on chips, Brent gains on Iran deal doubts

United States
4
Cuban lawmakers approve sweeping reforms to socialist model amid US pressure

Cuban lawmakers approve sweeping reforms to socialist model amid US pressure

Cuba

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI’s Big Promise for Agriculture Is Stuck on Trust, Cost and Control: Here's why

Why Nigeria’s Floating Naira Could Be the Country’s Most Consequential Reform Yet

Can Sustainability-Linked Credit Guarantees Unlock Cheaper Financing for Malaysian MSMEs?

Renewable Energy’s Next Challenge: Turning Clean Power Into Reliable Power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026