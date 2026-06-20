Rajnath Singh Calls for Tech-Driven Defence Readiness

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has stressed the need for India's armed forces to remain technologically agile and strategically prepared as the nature of warfare continues to evolve rapidly.

Addressing soldiers at the Eastern Air Command headquarters in Shillong, Meghalaya, Singh said modern security challenges extend far beyond conventional military threats. He pointed to emerging concerns such as cyberattacks, information warfare, hybrid threats, supply chain security, logistics resilience and the growing use of drones as factors reshaping defence strategies worldwide.

According to the Defence Minister, traditional military preparedness alone is no longer sufficient in an increasingly complex global environment. He emphasized the importance of innovation, strategic foresight and institutional adaptability to ensure that India's defence forces remain capable of addressing future challenges.

Operation Sindoor Showcased India's Self-Reliance

Rajnath Singh highlighted India's progress towards defence self-reliance, describing it as a critical component of national security. He said the success of Operation Sindoor demonstrated the benefits of the country's efforts to strengthen indigenous defence capabilities under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Defence Minister noted that the operation sent a strong message about India's commitment to protecting its sovereignty and security. He added that the professionalism, preparedness and determination of the armed forces have reinforced India's growing stature on the global stage.

Singh also praised the role of the Eastern Air Command, calling it a vital pillar of security along India's eastern frontier. He said the command has consistently demonstrated excellence across a range of responsibilities, including operational readiness, disaster response, border management and high-altitude deployments.

North-East Key to India's Strategic Vision

The Defence Minister underlined the strategic significance of the North-East, describing the region as an important contributor to India's security, economic growth and geopolitical ambitions. He said the region occupies a central place in the country's Act East Policy and has gained greater importance as India expands its global engagement.

Praising the dedication of military personnel serving in difficult terrain and weather conditions, Singh said their sacrifices enable citizens to live safely and securely. He also acknowledged the role of the armed forces during natural disasters and emergencies, noting that they are often among the first responders during crises.

During his address, Singh described the armed forces as a symbol of national unity, where individuals from diverse backgrounds work together with mutual respect and shared purpose. He also highlighted the growing participation of women in the military, calling it a reflection of India's commitment to equality and progress while remaining rooted in its cultural values.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Air Command Air Marshal Inderpal Singh Walia and other senior Indian Air Force officials were present during the interaction.

The Defence Minister is scheduled to participate in International Day of Yoga celebrations with troops at the Eastern Air Command headquarters on June 21.