Rajnath Singh Lays Foundation for Aluminium Extrusion Press

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art Aluminium Extrusion Press facility that is expected to strengthen India's defence manufacturing ecosystem and reduce dependence on imported critical components used in strategic sectors.

The upcoming facility, being developed by Yantra India Limited (YIL), will manufacture large and complex aluminium alloy profiles required for defence platforms, aerospace structures, missile systems, railways, transportation networks, and other high-end industrial applications. The project is expected to play a key role in building a stronger domestic supply chain while meeting future requirements through indigenous production.

Advanced facility to support strategic sectors

Speaking at the event, Rajnath Singh described the extrusion press as a critical addition to India's industrial capabilities. He explained that modern fighter aircraft, missile systems, and space programmes require lightweight yet extremely strong metals that can withstand harsh operating conditions. Producing such materials involves highly specialised manufacturing processes, making the facility important for several strategic sectors.

The Defence Minister said the success of Operation Sindoor demonstrated the growing reliability of indigenous defence equipment. He noted that major defence platforms derive their strength from thousands of smaller components and technologies working together. The new facility, he said, will help India build greater self-reliance in producing these critical inputs domestically.

He also pointed out that despite changes in the nature of warfare and emerging technological challenges, conventional military capabilities continue to remain essential. Building a strong military-industrial base remains a national priority, and projects such as the Aluminium Extrusion Press are designed to support future defence requirements.

Defence production and exports reach new highs

Rajnath Singh said the government is advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat by focusing on technology, skilled manpower, knowledge creation, and confidence in indigenous capabilities.

He highlighted the sharp rise in India's defence production over the past decade. Domestic defence production has increased from Rs 46,000 crore in 2014 to a record Rs 1.78 lakh crore in FY 2025-26. Defence exports have also witnessed remarkable growth, rising from less than Rs 1,000 crore in 2014 to Rs 38,424 crore in the latest financial year.

According to the Defence Minister, India is on track to achieve its targets of Rs 3 lakh crore in defence production and Rs 50,000 crore in defence exports ahead of schedule. He described this growth as a reflection of the country's expanding technological capabilities and rising confidence on the global stage.

Modernisation and innovation remain key priorities

Rajnath Singh praised Yantra India Limited for contributing to India's self-reliance efforts and highlighted the positive impact of the corporatisation of the erstwhile Ordnance Factory Board. He said the move provided greater operational flexibility, encouraged innovation, and created opportunities for research, exports, and technology development.

He stressed that research and development, along with regular capital investment, are essential for any manufacturing organisation seeking long-term growth. Investments in advanced machinery and modern production systems improve efficiency, product quality, and technological capability.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the project as an important milestone for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat. He said the facility would strengthen Nagpur's position in India's defence manufacturing landscape and help the region emerge as a key contributor to the country's self-reliance goals.