Operation DRISHTI Restores Sight to Hundreds in Ranchi

A specialised team of ophthalmologists from the Indian Army and Indian Air Force has successfully completed the ninth Mega Surgical Advanced Eye Camp under Operation DRISHTI at Military Hospital, Namkum in Ranchi. Held from June 15 to 19, 2026, the initiative brought advanced eye care services to thousands of patients, including many from tribal and economically weaker communities.

The five-day camp screened more than 2,500 patients and carried out over 300 vision-restoring procedures. These included more than 260 cataract surgeries, with over 100 performed on underprivileged tribal beneficiaries who otherwise had limited access to specialised treatment.

Advanced eye care reaches underserved communities

Beyond cataract surgeries, the medical team provided several advanced ophthalmic procedures, including Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgeries (MIGS), treatment for diabetic retinopathy and sight-saving Anti-VEGF injections.

The camp highlighted the growing role of military medical services in extending healthcare beyond the armed forces community. Patients from remote and underserved areas were able to receive specialised treatment using modern surgical techniques that are often difficult to access in rural regions. The initiative continues to bridge healthcare gaps while ensuring that quality medical services reach those who need them most.

Lives transformed through restored vision

Among the beneficiaries was 68-year-old Smt. Ekka, widow of former Bihar Regiment soldier Ex-Havildar Jon Augustus Ekka. A cataract had severely affected vision in her right eye, making daily activities increasingly difficult. Following a successful phacoemulsification procedure and intraocular lens implantation, her eyesight was restored.

Another patient, 63-year-old Eliza Beth, a tribal resident of Ranchi with no military affiliation, underwent successful cataract surgery under the programme. For her, access to advanced eye care became possible through the outreach efforts of Operation DRISHTI. Fifty-year-old Ashok Deshmukh, also from a tribal community in Jharkhand, received successful cataract treatment despite having no military entitlement. His case reflected the programme's commitment to providing healthcare support regardless of background or affiliation.

Growing impact across the country

Raksha Rajya Mantri Sanjay Seth, who attended the valedictory ceremony, praised the medical teams for their dedication and professionalism. He described Operation DRISHTI as a reflection of the spirit of "Seva Paramo Dharmah" and highlighted its growing contribution to public healthcare.

According to the Minister, the initiative has screened more than 75,000 patients and performed over 3,000 sight-restoring surgeries since its launch. The camp was inaugurated by Director General Armed Forces Medical Services Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, whose efforts have played a key role in expanding the programme nationwide. The surgical team was led by Brigadier Dr. Sanjay Kumar Mishra, Head of Ophthalmology at Army Hospital (Research and Referral), Delhi Cantonment.

Since its launch in Dehradun in December 2024, Operation DRISHTI has reached Jaipur, Bagdogra, Udhampur, Lakshadweep, Bhuj, Gorakhpur, Leh-Ladakh and now Ranchi. With nine successful editions completed, it has emerged as one of India's largest sustained military medical outreach programmes, bringing advanced eye care and restored vision to thousands across the country.