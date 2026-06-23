Illegal Initiation School Shut Down in Northern Cape

An illegal initiation school operating in Jankempdorp has been closed after authorities discovered nine underage children at the facility, raising serious concerns about the safety and welfare of those involved.

The Northern Cape Department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs (CoGHSTA) said the operation followed a report received on Friday afternoon. The information triggered an immediate response from the Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committee (PICC), which dispatched officials to investigate the matter.

PICC Chief Surgeon Mlungisi Masimini visited the site and confirmed that the initiation school was operating without legal authorisation. Officials found nine minors at the facility, including two girls aged 12 and seven boys between the ages of 15 and 17.

Three Boys Referred for Medical Examination

Preliminary investigations revealed that three of the boys had already undergone circumcision before authorities intervened. The boys have since been referred to hospital for medical examinations and assessments to ensure their health and wellbeing. Officials said the remaining children are being cared for while arrangements are made for them to return home safely.

Parents and guardians of all the minors have been contacted and authorities are awaiting their arrival. The department said protecting the physical and emotional wellbeing of the children remains a priority as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the operation of the school.

Criminal Case Opened Against School Owner

Following the discovery, authorities immediately shut down the initiation school and opened a criminal case against the owner. CoGHSTA strongly condemned the operation of illegal initiation schools, particularly those involving children who are below the legal age requirements. The department warned that unlawful initiation practices place young people at risk and undermine the cultural and traditional values associated with legitimate initiation processes.

Officials said illegal schools often operate without proper oversight, medical support or compliance with legislation designed to protect initiates. The department has urged communities, traditional leaders and parents to remain alert and report any suspected illegal initiation activities to law enforcement agencies or relevant authorities. "Protecting initiates and preserving the integrity of customary initiation practices remains a collective responsibility," the department said.

Investigations into the incident are continuing.