Controversy Over Chinese Embassy Plans in London
A group of residents challenges Britain's approval for a Chinese embassy in London, expressing concerns about protests and potential targeting of dissidents. The Royal Mint Court Residents' Association argues officials overlooked espionage risks, while the Chinese embassy denies espionage claims. A High Court case seeks to address these concerns.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's decision to allow China to construct a new embassy in London is facing legal scrutiny as residents express concerns over potential impacts on protests and the surveillance of dissidents.
Despite fears from British and U.S. politicians regarding potential espionage, intelligence agencies assured that risks could be managed. However, local residents believe protest rights and safety of dissidents weren't adequately considered.
The Royal Mint Court Residents' Association argues that the embassy could become a hub for 'transnational repression' and cites previous incidents of protestor intimidation. The matter is now under review by London's High Court.