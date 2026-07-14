Britain's decision to allow China to construct a new embassy in London is facing legal scrutiny as residents express concerns over potential impacts on protests and the surveillance of dissidents.

Despite fears from British and U.S. politicians regarding potential espionage, intelligence agencies assured that risks could be managed. However, local residents believe protest rights and safety of dissidents weren't adequately considered.

The Royal Mint Court Residents' Association argues that the embassy could become a hub for 'transnational repression' and cites previous incidents of protestor intimidation. The matter is now under review by London's High Court.