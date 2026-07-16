More Kiwis Leave Benefits for Jobs as Employment Improves

New Zealand is seeing more people move from welfare into employment, with the latest government figures showing a strong year-on-year increase in benefit recipients securing work despite a challenging economic environment. The results point to continued progress in connecting job seekers with employers through targeted employment programmes and business partnerships.

Annual employment exits record a notable increase

Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston said 86,544 people moved from a main benefit into work during the year ending June 2026. That marks an increase of 5,772 compared with the previous 12-month period, continuing the positive trend reported earlier this year. Quarterly figures also showed improvement, with 21,261 people leaving a main benefit for employment during the June 2026 quarter, which was 1,665 more than in the same quarter a year earlier.

Officials noted that the latest statistics still reflect normal seasonal patterns. The number of people receiving a working-age main benefit rose by around one per cent from the previous quarter, a trend that typically follows the stronger employment activity seen after the summer holiday period and the start of the school year.

Employment programmes continue to support job seekers

The Government says several employment initiatives are helping people prepare for work and connect with available opportunities. The Traffic Light System remains a key tool for encouraging job seekers to meet their employment obligations while staying engaged with the labour market.

More than 16,000 people attended MSD's Kōrero Mahi – Let's Talk Work seminars during the June 2026 quarter. The sessions provide practical guidance on job searching, CV preparation, interview skills, training opportunities and referrals to vacancies or case management services for people who are new to receiving benefits. Officials believe these targeted services are helping participants build confidence while improving their chances of finding sustainable employment.

Business partnerships create more job opportunities

The Ministry of Social Development has also expanded its collaboration with businesses to create direct employment pathways. Through the ChamberWorks partnership with the New Zealand Chambers of Commerce, employers receive recruitment support and access to pre-screened candidates, making it easier to fill vacancies while helping benefit recipients enter the workforce.

Several regional partnerships have also delivered positive outcomes. Infrastructure services company Ventia worked with the Northern Jobs and Skills Hub to place more than 100 people into seasonal and permanent roles during 2025, a sharp increase from 36 placements in 2024. Similar initiatives through the Ara Jobs and Skills Hub have linked workers with employers around Auckland Airport, while MSD has supported recruitment for SkyCity following the opening of the New Zealand International Convention Centre. Upston said these combined efforts are helping more New Zealanders move towards long-term employment while supporting businesses to meet their workforce needs.