New Zealand Moves Closer to Introducing Digital Driver Licences

New Zealanders could soon have the option of carrying their driver licences on their smartphones as the Government opens public consultation on the proposed design of digital driver licences, marking another step in the country's push to modernise public services. Associate Transport Minister James Meager and Digitising Government Minister Paul Goldsmith have launched a consultation process to gather feedback on how digital driver licences should work before the system is introduced.

The proposed digital licence would allow people to verify their identity and driving entitlement using their mobile phones, offering a more convenient alternative for everyday interactions with transport services. Ministers say involving the public at this stage is essential to building a system that reflects users' expectations and earns widespread confidence. The consultation also seeks views on features that would make the digital licence practical, reliable and easy to use across different situations.

Government targets simpler and faster transport services

The initiative forms part of the Government's wider effort to improve digital public services by making them more accessible and connected. Officials believe a digital driver licence would make it easier for people to manage transport-related services online while receiving important information more efficiently.

Meager said the proposal is designed to simplify everyday transactions by allowing people to use technology they already carry with them. The wider goal is to create a more streamlined transport system that reduces paperwork while improving the overall user experience.

Privacy, security and choice remain central

The Government has stressed that privacy protections are being built into the design from the outset. According to Goldsmith, users would only need to share the specific information required for a particular transaction rather than exposing all personal details stored on the licence.

Officials also confirmed that digital driver licences will remain optional. Physical licences will continue to be available for those who prefer traditional identification, ensuring New Zealanders can choose the option that best suits their needs.

The Government is encouraging people across the country to participate in the consultation, saying public feedback will play a key role in developing a secure and trusted digital licence system before it is rolled out.