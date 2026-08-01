Air Marshal Sandeep Thareja Named Next DGAFMS

The Government of India has appointed Air Marshal Sandeep Thareja, SM, VSM & Bar, as the next Director General Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS). He will assume charge from the afternoon of 31 August 2026, succeeding Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, who is retiring from the post.

The appointment places one of the Armed Forces Medical Services' most experienced medical officers at the helm, bringing nearly four decades of service across clinical care, military operations, medical education and healthcare administration.

Four decades of military medical service

An alumnus of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), Pune, Air Marshal Thareja was commissioned into the Armed Forces Medical Services in December 1986. He earned an MD in Medicine in 1997 before completing a DM in Gastroenterology from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, in 2005, where he received the Best DM Student Award.

He has consistently excelled in military training, earning an 'A' grading in all professional military courses, and is also an alumnus of the National Defence College.

Led key military hospitals and institutions

Throughout his career, Air Marshal Thareja has held several senior appointments across the Armed Forces Medical Services. These include Senior Consultant (Medicine) at the Office of the DGAFMS, Commandant of Military Hospital Pathankot, Commandant of Command Hospital Lucknow, Director and Commandant of AFMC Pune, and most recently Director General Medical Services (Air).

His leadership has covered patient care, medical education, operational planning and healthcare management, making him one of the country's most experienced military medical professionals.

Strengthening operational healthcare

As Director General Medical Services (Air), Air Marshal Thareja led several initiatives to improve the operational readiness of the Armed Forces Medical Services. His work strengthened medical preparations for India's Gaganyaan Human Spaceflight Mission and supported the operational deployment of the BHISHM Cube, enhancing rapid medical response capabilities during military operations and humanitarian missions.

An accomplished clinician and academician, he has mentored numerous postgraduate and super-speciality students while publishing more than 50 research papers in leading national and international medical journals.

In recognition of his distinguished service, Air Marshal Thareja has been awarded the Sena Medal and the Vishisht Seva Medal twice (VSM & Bar).