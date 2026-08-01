"He has no ethical right": BJP's Prakash Reddy targets Kapil Sibal over association with CJP

Launching a blistering attack on Congress MP Kapil Sibal, BJP spokesperson Prakash Reddy on Friday claimed that the senior advocate has no "moral or ethical right" to defend individuals involved in "anti-social and anti-national activities". Speaking to ANI, Reddy targeted Sibal's political associations and his legal advocacy for those protesting against the recent NEET irregularities.

"Kapil Sibal has no right to associate with the 'Cockroach Party'. He has no ethical right to argue in favour of the 'Cockroach Party' people. As far as Kapil Sibal is concerned, morally, ethically, politically, he has no right to argue or defend the persons who are involved in anti-social, anti-national activities," Reddy alleged. The BJP spokesperson further brought up Sibal's past tenure as Education Minister, alleging that multiple national-level examination papers were leaked under his watch.

"During Kapil Sibal's tenure, many national-level exam papers were leaked. Now Kapil Sibal is supporting a party, supporting a group, and advocating for that group in the Supreme Court as well as in different courts, and is demanding the closing of the FIR," Reddy said. The remarks come after Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Friday voiced his support for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and raised questions regarding the police action against student protestors during the Jantar Mantar protest.

Speaking to ANI, Sibal said, "It is clear that if someone opened fire or caused injuries using a pellet gun, someone must have authorised it. If the SDM granted permission, has the Home Minister ever said the SDM acted wrongly? Why is the Home Minister silent? That silence suggests it happened with his consent. Otherwise, he would have publicly stated that the SDM acted incorrectly. On one hand, the BJP initially denied that pellet guns had been used, but after Rahul Gandhi showed injuries on people's faces and bodies, they had to acknowledge that they had been fired. Therefore, the Home Minister must take responsibility, yet he neither comes to the House, issues a statement, nor admits that a mistake was made." This comes amid an intense political face-off between the government and the opposition during the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

Earlier on Friday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju hailed the passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Parliament, stating that the legislation received support from a majority of the members. The legislation triggered a sharp political divide, with Opposition parties accusing the Centre of rushing the amendments and failing to address the root causes of recurring examination paper leaks. They alleged that the Bill was brought to defuse widespread student protests rather than introduce systemic reforms to prevent future irregularities.

The Centre, however, defended the amendments, saying they reflected the government's willingness to "learn from experience" following the implementation of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, and were aimed at further strengthening the legal framework to curb examination malpractices. (ANI)