US Justice Department drops case against former US Olympian over Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool

The US Justice Department has moved to drop its case against a former Olympian accused of vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, citing contractor-caused damage.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2026 03:39 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 03:39 IST
US Justice Department drops case against former US Olympian over Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool
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  • Country:
  • United States

The ​Justice ‌Department has moved ​to drop its ‌case against a former U.S. Olympian who was accused ‌of vandalizing a ‌portion of the newly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, ⁠a ​court ⁠filing showed on Friday.

The Justice ⁠Department acknowledged in the ​filing that the damage to ⁠the pool was caused ⁠by ​flawed work performed by the contractor ⁠hired for the renovation.

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