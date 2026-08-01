US Justice Department drops case against former US Olympian over Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool
The US Justice Department has moved to drop its case against a former Olympian accused of vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, citing contractor-caused damage.
- Country:
- United States
The Justice Department has moved to drop its case against a former U.S. Olympian who was accused of vandalizing a portion of the newly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, a court filing showed on Friday.
The Justice Department acknowledged in the filing that the damage to the pool was caused by flawed work performed by the contractor hired for the renovation.
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