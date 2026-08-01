US Justice Department drops case against former US Olympian over Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool

The ​Justice ‌Department has moved ​to drop its ‌case against a former U.S. Olympian who was accused ‌of vandalizing a ‌portion of the newly renovated Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, ⁠a ​court ⁠filing showed on Friday.

The Justice ⁠Department acknowledged in the ​filing that the damage to ⁠the pool was caused ⁠by ​flawed work performed by the contractor ⁠hired for the renovation.