Warsh raised changing frequency of Fed policy meetings, NYT reports

Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh has proposed reducing the frequency of the Fed's interest rate-setting meetings, according to a New York Times report.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2026 02:13 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 02:13 IST
Warsh raised changing frequency of Fed policy meetings, NYT reports
Kevin Warsh
  • Country:
  • United States

‌Federal Reserve ​Chair ‌Kevin Warsh this week raised ‌the idea ‌of reducing the ⁠number ​of ⁠the Fed's regularly ⁠scheduled meetings ​where it sets ⁠interest ⁠rates, the ​New York Times ⁠reported on ⁠Friday.

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