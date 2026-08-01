Warsh raised changing frequency of Fed policy meetings, NYT reports
Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh has proposed reducing the frequency of the Fed's interest rate-setting meetings, according to a New York Times report.
- Country:
- United States
Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh this week raised the idea of reducing the number of the Fed's regularly scheduled meetings where it sets interest rates, the New York Times reported on Friday.
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