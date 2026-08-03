South Africans to Pay Less for Petrol From August 5

South African motorists will receive welcome relief at fuel stations this week after the government announced a 52 cents per litre reduction in the prices of both grades of petrol. The new fuel prices, announced by Mineral and Petroleum Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe, will take effect from Wednesday, 5 August 2026, bringing down petrol costs even as diesel and illuminating paraffin prices rise. From Wednesday, both 95 and 93 octane petrol (LRP and ULP) will become 52 cents cheaper per litre.

In Gauteng, the price of 95 octane petrol will decrease from R26.10 to R25.58 per litre, while motorists along the coast will pay R24.71 per litre, down from R25.23. The latest adjustment offers some financial relief for households and businesses that rely heavily on petrol-powered vehicles, especially after months of fluctuating fuel prices driven by global market conditions.

Diesel and Paraffin Become More Expensive

While petrol prices are falling, diesel users will face higher costs from Wednesday. The price of 0.05% sulphur diesel will increase by R1.38 per litre, while 0.005% sulphur diesel will rise by R1.23 per litre.

Wholesale illuminating paraffin will increase by R1.52 per litre, while the Single Maximum National Retail Price for illuminating paraffin will rise by R2.03 per litre.

There was better news for LPG users, with the Maximum Retail Price of LPGas set to decrease by R4.41 per kilogram, while consumers in the Western Cape will see an even larger reduction of R5.03 per kilogram.

Global Oil Market Influenced Price Changes

The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources said the average Brent crude oil price fell from US$86.53 to US$82.37 per barrel during the review period.

According to the department, earlier concerns over renewed tensions between the United States and Iran briefly pushed oil prices close to US$100 per barrel, though those increases were offset by lower global demand for crude oil and the continued impact of the ceasefire memorandum of understanding between the two countries.

The decline in international petrol prices contributed to lower Basic Fuel Prices for petrol, resulting in the latest reduction at the pumps.

Diesel Supply Pressures Continue

The department explained that diesel and illuminating paraffin prices moved in the opposite direction because of supply shortages linked to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which led Russia to impose diesel export restrictions.

Reduced refinery output in parts of the Middle East also tightened global diesel supplies, placing upward pressure on international prices and contributing to the increases announced for diesel and paraffin.