Europe Is Chasing Advanced Tech While Millions Still Lack the Basics

Europe's digital debate is often dominated by artificial intelligence, semiconductor capacity, cybersecurity and the shortage of highly trained technology workers. New research suggests that the continent's digital strength may depend on something more fundamental: whether ordinary people possess the basic skills needed to participate in a digital economy.

The study, "Digital Human Capital as a Determinant of Digital Transformation Capacity in European Economies," published in Economies by Beata Sofrankova, Maria Matijova and Dagmara Ratnayake Kascakova, examines 27 European countries between 2018 and 2024. Using data from the European Commission's Digital Economy and Society Index and the Network Readiness Index, the authors compare three forms of digital human capital: basic digital skills, ICT specialists and ICT graduates.

The key finding is that basic digital skills are more consistently associated with national digital readiness than either the number of ICT specialists or the share of ICT graduates. This means that advanced talent produces the greatest impact only when the wider population, workforce and institutions can absorb and use digital technologies effectively.

The Digital Bottleneck Is Broader Than a Shortage of Tech Experts

The study challenges a common assumption in digital policy: that the fastest route to technological competitiveness is simply to produce more programmers, engineers and ICT graduates. Europe does need highly skilled technical workers. They build digital infrastructure, strengthen cybersecurity, support business automation and develop advanced technologies. But a country's overall digital transformation capacity also depends on millions of non-specialists being able to use digital tools in daily life, at work and when accessing public services.

The researchers measure national readiness through the Network Readiness Index, which combines four pillars: Technology, People, Governance and Impact. This broader framework matters because digital transformation is not only about installing infrastructure. It also depends on whether people, firms and governments can use technology safely, efficiently and productively.

Across the 189 country-year observations, the study finds a positive and statistically significant relationship between basic digital skills and the overall readiness index. In the fixed-effects model, a one-percentage-point increase in the share of people with at least basic digital skills is associated with a 0.165-point rise in the Network Readiness Index, after controlling for country-specific characteristics and common time effects.

Basic skills also show positive relationships with all four pillars. The strongest correlation is with Governance, which covers trust, regulation and inclusion in the digital environment. That finding is especially important. It suggests that digitally capable citizens may be better placed to use online public services, navigate security risks, understand digital rights and participate in regulated digital systems.

The study's country comparison reinforces the point. Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, France and Germany combine relatively high basic-skill levels with strong network readiness. Bulgaria, Romania and Greece sit near the lower end of both measures. The pattern is not perfect, Finland, Ireland and Luxembourg deviate from the broader trend, but those exceptions strengthen rather than weaken the analysis. Skills matter, but they work alongside infrastructure, institutions, investment and economic structure.

More ICT Graduates Do Not Automatically Create a Digital Economy

One of the most revealing findings concerns specialized digital talent. ICT specialists are positively correlated with overall readiness and show particularly strong links with the Technology and Impact pillars. Yet once the model accounts for country and time effects, their coefficient is no longer statistically significant.

The same is true for ICT graduates. Their share is not significantly related to the overall Network Readiness Index, and correlations across most pillars are weak or negative. These results should not be read as evidence that Europe has enough technology workers or that ICT education is misplaced. The more plausible interpretation is that specialist supply alone cannot guarantee digital transformation. Skills must be matched with productive demand.

A country may train more ICT graduates but fail to retain them. Graduates may migrate, work outside their field or enter labor markets that offer too few high-value digital jobs. Universities may produce technical qualifications that do not align with business needs. Firms may lack the capital, management capacity or innovation systems required to turn specialist knowledge into productivity gains.

Time also matters. The effect of new graduates may emerge only after they gain experience, join innovative firms or move into leadership positions. The study covers only seven years, which may be too short to capture delayed impacts.

Expanding the supply of graduates is easier to count than improving the quality of jobs, the strength of innovation ecosystems or the ability of firms to adopt technology. Governments can announce new training programs quickly. Building the institutions that make those skills economically valuable is harder.

The study ultimately points to a two-sided challenge. Europe needs both a strong pipeline of advanced talent and a labor market capable of absorbing it. Without that connection, education policy risks producing credentials without transformation.

Europe's Real Digital Strategy Must Be Mass Participation

The research shifts attention from elite capability to broad participation - a useful correction at a time when digital policy is increasingly shaped by AI, automation and advanced computing. If large sections of society lack basic skills, the benefits of digital investment will remain uneven. Businesses will struggle to digitize their workforces. Governments may move services online faster than citizens can use them. Older adults, low-income households, rural communities and workers in routine occupations may face deeper exclusion.

The policy response should therefore begin with universal digital capability. Schools need to treat digital competence as a core literacy rather than a specialist subject. Adult education and vocational systems must support workers whose jobs are being reshaped by automation. Public-service platforms should be designed for accessibility, not only efficiency.

Businesses also have a role. Many digital strategies focus on recruiting scarce specialists while underinvesting in the skills of the wider workforce. Yet productivity gains often depend on whether non-technical employees can use digital tools, interpret data and adapt work processes. Workforce-wide reskilling may deliver broader returns than relying on a small technical team to drive transformation from the top.

For the Global South, the lesson is equally relevant. Governments in developing countries often invest in connectivity, digital identity, e-government and fintech while basic digital literacy remains uneven. Infrastructure without capability can widen rather than narrow inequality. Those already educated and connected capture the gains first, while others face new barriers to banking, healthcare, education and public services.

This connects the study to SDG 4 on quality education, SDG 8 on decent work, SDG 9 on innovation and infrastructure, and SDG 10 on reduced inequalities. Digital inclusion is not a side issue within technological policy. It is a condition for ensuring that digital transformation supports development rather than reproducing existing divides.

Message Is Powerful, but Not the Final Word

The research has several strengths. It distinguishes between basic and specialized digital human capital, uses a balanced panel of 27 countries and applies a two-way fixed-effects model with clustered standard errors. The model's within R-squared of 0.799 suggests that it explains a substantial share of changes in national readiness over time.

That said, the evidence requires caution. The study identifies association, not definitive causation. It cannot prove that improving basic skills alone will raise a country's readiness score. Other time-varying factors, including investment, regulation, public policy and technological shocks, may influence both skills and digital performance.

The indicators also have limitations. Country-level averages conceal inequalities by age, gender, income, education and region. The number of ICT specialists is measured in absolute terms, which may favor larger economies. Basic digital skills capture a threshold level of competence but not the depth, quality or frequency of use.

Future research should use longer time periods, population-adjusted measures and lagged models to test whether specialist skills generate delayed effects. Firm-level and individual-level data could reveal how skills translate into adoption, productivity, wages and innovation. Researchers should also examine whether institutional quality, research intensity and labor-market absorption mediate the effect of advanced digital talent.

The next phase of digital competition will not be decided only by who develops the most advanced technologies. It will also depend on which countries enable the widest share of their populations to use them confidently, safely and productively.