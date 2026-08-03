Can Financial Independence Break the Cycle of Child Marriage?

Child marriage is seen as a problem of law, tradition or awareness, but in many poor households, it is also an economic decision. When families cannot finance schooling, when girls have no income of their own and when marriage is seen as a route out of hardship, legal prohibitions alone may not be enough.

A new study "Economic Empowerment of Girls and Young Women and Its Implications for Reducing Child Marriage: Evidence from the Girls Get Equal Project in Tanzania", published in Youth by Anthony Gikuri Nchagwa, Marco B. Sanka, Aneth Michael, Verah Urassa Mdai, Julie Volders, Paulin Paul, Adolf Kaindoa and George Justine Banyenza, examines whether vocational training, access to capital, savings groups and household support can expand girls' choices and reduce pressure for early marriage. It is based on the Girls Get Equal project in Tanzania's Rukwa Region.

The project reached thousands of young people and vulnerable families, produced strong reported transitions into work and self-employment, and coincided with a sharp rise in the number of parents opposing the marriage of their daughters. However, the study also makes clear that its aggregated, observational data cannot prove that the programme caused those changes.

Skills Created Work, but Gender Still Shaped the Opportunity

Between 2020 and 2024, the project trained 2,792 young people across Nkasi, Kalambo and Sumbawanga Rural districts. Women and girls made up 57.5% of trainees, and more than 93% of all trained participants were reported as employed or self-employed by the end of the intervention. That exceeded the project's 70% target by more than 20 percentage points.

Those figures suggest that practical, market-oriented training can create viable routes into economic activity where formal jobs are scarce. But the gender breakdown exposes a deeper problem. Female participation was overwhelmingly concentrated in tailoring: 1,447 of 1,564 tailoring trainees were women. Their representation remained far lower in carpentry, electricity, masonry, welding and vehicle mechanics.

Economic empowerment is not only about entering work; it is also about the quality and earning potential of that work. Programmes that place girls mainly in low-capital, crowded trades may improve short-term livelihoods while preserving occupational segregation. A stronger model would actively support girls to enter non-traditional sectors, identify where local demand is growing and connect training to tools, apprenticeships and buyers.

The study also uses a broad definition of employment that includes apprenticeships, informal self-employment and other sustained income-generating activity. That is reasonable in a labour market dominated by informality, but it means the headline employment rate should not be read as evidence of formal jobs, secure wages or long-term business survival.

Income Turned Training Into Bargaining Power

The study's strongest qualitative insight is that income can change more than a household budget. It can alter a girl's sense of possibility and strengthen her ability to resist decisions imposed by others. By 2024, 1,310 young people were sustaining monthly income above roughly TZS 150,000 to 160,000, with girls and young women accounting for 769 of them. More than 3,500 young people also gained access to capital for starting or expanding enterprises. Participants described using earnings to meet basic needs, buy materials, attract customers and reinvest in small businesses.

These are modest financial gains, but they can be socially significant. A girl who can sew for paying clients, run a small enterprise or contribute to household expenses is less economically dependent on parents or a future spouse. That does not automatically eliminate coercion or restrictive norms, but it can increase bargaining power and widen the range of choices available to her.

The study documents cases in which training appeared to influence marriage decisions directly. One trainee reportedly resisted family pressure to marry, completed her course and established herself as a tailor. Such accounts cannot establish how common this pathway is, but they illustrate the mechanism the project was designed to support: skills lead to income, income strengthens confidence and economic agency, and greater agency can make it easier to delay marriage.

Capital was a critical bridge between training and enterprise. Savings and loan groups helped some participants develop financial discipline and qualify for larger public loans. Yet this component also revealed fragility. Savings and credit associations achieved only 35% of their intended target, and women reached a much smaller share of their capital-access target than men. Group survival depended on trust, leadership, repayment discipline and member commitment; not simply on forming a group or providing a savings box.

Families Changed When Poverty Lost Its Grip

The project did not focus only on girls. It also supported vulnerable households, recognising that marriage decisions are often shaped by family-level economic stress. By 2024, 4,853 households had received economic support, close to the planned reach of 5,000. Over the same period, the number of parents reported as choosing not to marry off their daughters rose from 311 in 2021 to 1,905 in 2024, a more than sixfold increase.

The study links this shift to a combination of income support, business education, savings groups, community awareness and engagement with local leaders. When families are better able to pay school costs, buy food or access credit, daughters may be less likely to be treated as an economic burden or married off as a coping strategy.

The research suggests that child-marriage prevention cannot be separated from employment policy, household resilience and local financial inclusion. Legal reform remains essential, but laws are more likely to work when girls have credible alternatives and families are not forced to choose between immediate survival and a daughter's future.

For governments and development agencies, the policy lesson is to combine protection with opportunity. Vocational training should be linked to market demand, start-up assets, mentoring and business development. Savings groups need stronger governance and pathways into formal finance. Schools, local authorities, religious leaders and civil society organisations must remain involved because income alone cannot overturn entrenched social norms.

The Promise Is Real, but the Proof Is Not Yet Causal

The data come mainly from routine project monitoring and consolidated reports. They are aggregated, there is no comparison group, and the analysis cannot track individual beneficiaries over time. The research shows association and perceived change, not verified causal impact. Other forces may have contributed to the decline in marriage pressure, including broader improvements in education, shifts in community attitudes, government initiatives and parallel civil-society programmes. The reported rise in parental opposition also measures stated attitudes rather than confirmed changes in actual marriage timing.

There are additional unanswered questions. Did businesses survive after project support ended? Were incomes stable enough to change household power over several years? Did girls remain in school longer? Which trades produced the best returns? Did access to finance reduce vulnerability equally for girls with disabilities and those in remote areas?

Future research should follow participants over time, compare intervention and non-intervention communities, measure actual marriage outcomes and examine cost-effectiveness. It should also track job quality, enterprise survival and the distribution of returns across different trades.

Nonetheless, the study offers a strategically important message. Economic empowerment should not be treated as a side programme attached to child protection. In vulnerable settings, it may be one of the conditions that makes protection credible.